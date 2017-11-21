CBS News fires Charlie Rose after sexual misconduct allegations

Charlie Rose is no longer employed by CBS News. Rose was suspended on Monday after eight women accused him of sexual harassment.

In a statement released by David Rhodes, the president of CBS News, he said the termination was effective immediately.

The statement, posted to Twitter, reads in full:

“A short time ago we terminated Charlie Rose’s employment with CBS News, effective immediately. This followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior said to have revolved around his PBS program. Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace-a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place. I’ve often heart that things used to be different. And no one may be able to correct the past. But what may once have been accepted should not ever have been acceptable. CBS News has reported on extraordinary revelations at other media companies this year and last. Out credibility in that reporting requires credibility managing basic standards of behavior. That is why we have taken these actions. Let’s please remember out obligations to each other as colleagues. We will have human resources support today and ever day, and we are organizing more personal and direct training which you will hear about from senior management shortly. I’m deeply disappointed and angry that people were victimized-and that even people not connected with these events could see their hard work undermined. If all of us commit to the best behavior and the best work-that is what we can be known for.”