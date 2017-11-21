× Alabama remains atop the College Football Playoff rankings

After a relatively quiet weekend in college football, we didn’t see much of a shakeup in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The same teams make up the top four but there’s a new order: Alabama is still No. 1 but Miami jumps Clemson to No. 2 while the Tigers are at No. 3. Oklahoma remains No. 4 after its win over Kansas. Undefeated Wisconsin is still on the outside looking in at No. 5 along with Auburn at No. 6.

Saturday’s Iron Bowl will be a top-10 matchup for the first time since 2013. The winner will represent the SEC West in Atlanta.

Here is the complete Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Miami

3. Clemson

4. Oklahoma

5. Wisconsin

6. Auburn

7. Georgia

8. Notre Dame

9. Ohio State

10. Penn State

11. USC

12. TCU

13. Washington State

14. Mississippi State

15. UCF

16. Michigan State

17. Washington

18. LSU

19. Oklahoma State

20. Memphis

21. Stanford

22. Northwestern

23. Boise State

24. South Carolina

25. Virginia Tech