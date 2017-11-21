Alabama remains atop the College Football Playoff rankings
After a relatively quiet weekend in college football, we didn’t see much of a shakeup in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The same teams make up the top four but there’s a new order: Alabama is still No. 1 but Miami jumps Clemson to No. 2 while the Tigers are at No. 3. Oklahoma remains No. 4 after its win over Kansas. Undefeated Wisconsin is still on the outside looking in at No. 5 along with Auburn at No. 6.
Saturday’s Iron Bowl will be a top-10 matchup for the first time since 2013. The winner will represent the SEC West in Atlanta.
Here is the complete Top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Miami
3. Clemson
4. Oklahoma
5. Wisconsin
6. Auburn
7. Georgia
8. Notre Dame
9. Ohio State
10. Penn State
11. USC
12. TCU
13. Washington State
14. Mississippi State
15. UCF
16. Michigan State
17. Washington
18. LSU
19. Oklahoma State
20. Memphis
21. Stanford
22. Northwestern
23. Boise State
24. South Carolina
25. Virginia Tech