Boaz woman died in massive house fire in the Aroney community

ARONEY, Ala. - A house fire in the community of Aroney led to the death of an elderly woman.

Family around the home on County Road 386 in the Aroney community alerted police to the fire around 9 a.m. and five different agencies responded to the call. "We were advised of the possibility of an elderly female in the house," said Chief Tony Bearden of Aroney Volunteer Fire Department. "Upon arrival, family members and neighbors said she was in the house, so we sent people in,"

Authorities say the fire was on the side of the house, near the front door and unfortunately the woman was in the back of the house in the bathroom.

Sadly, when the fire department arrived, it was too late. "They got her out. She was not burned, but she had suffered smoke inhalation," said Chief Bearden.

The 84-year-old woman was pronounced dead after getting her out of the burning home. Fire crews spent another three hours to get the fire under control.

As of right now, officials are unsure as to how the fire started. "It's under investigation. The DeKalb County arson task force investigates fires and the Alabama fire marshals are investigating."

The elderly woman lived on a lot surrounded by her family, who didn't want to comment at this time.