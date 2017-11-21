$5 million dollar winning scratch-off ticket sold in Lincoln County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. -- One lucky man won $5 million dollars from a scratch-off lottery ticket sold at the magical mile just north of the Alabama/Tennessee state line. Kat Egge has been working at Lucky's Place for three years and says she's never sold a winning ticket this big before.

"I was just so happy for him," Egge said. "I was just so excited. It's good to see people win."

Egge sold the $25 scratch-off ticket that won one of her regular customers $5 million. The winner wished to remain anonymous, but he visited Egge after he won to tell her the story.

"He took it to work with him and said he scratched it off while he was on break," Egge said. "And he just went numb. So then he went home and told his wife they have to sit down and have a talk and showed her the ticket."

Egge said news of the win has spread and people are coming in hoping to be the next big winner.

"Everybody's been saying, there are winners here," Egge said. "They come from all over the place looking for the other winning ticket."

She said the winner told her he is five years away from retirement and will keep working. She said he plans to use the money to pay off his children's college tuitions and to pay off his house.