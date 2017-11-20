Things to keep in mind before giving your child a pet for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Okay, moms and dads, or should we say "Santa's Helpers," if your child's begging for a puppy or kitten for Christmas, Huntsville Animal Services has some advice.

"There are expenses, a lot of responsibilities, time," Karen Buchan, Animal Care Supervisor, said. "We all know that our children, they love the pets but will they take care of them?"

Buchan added that now is the time to bring a pet home, before the holiday hustle and bustle sets in.

"You know how things are, it's so exciting Christmas morning and a lot of activities out of town family members and friends coming over, and that poor little pet is not used to all of that," Buchan explained. "But, if they're in a home prior, it makes it even easier for them to adjust."

Perhaps, the best option for your young animal lover is the shelter's Foster to Adopt program. This gives your family a chance to care for a pet for a one to two week trial.

"Test the waters, especially if they've never had a pet before," Buchan said.

Over the next three days, Monday through Wednesday, Huntsville Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for cats, dogs, puppies, and kittens.