× Tell us about your Christmas Lights!

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go ‘all out’ to decorate their homes. We want to know about them!

We’ll feature these nightly during the holidays, starting Thanksgiving night through Christmas Eve.

You can use the form below to tell us about the display. Please include an address and phone number if possible. You can also send a video or picture of your display (along with your name and address) to photo@whnt.com or in a message to our WHNT News 19 Facebook page.