Roy Moore is accused of sexual misconduct in the late 70’s; here’s what he looked like at the time

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Roy Moore has been accused by more than 10 women of seeking out sexual contact with girls younger than 18 when he was in his early thirties, working for the district attorney’s office in Etowah County. The youngest accuser says she had a sexual encounter with Moore in 1979 when she was 14; another woman says he violently sexually assaulted her in 1977 when she was 16.

Until now, visualizations of Moore often picture him in his 60’s or 70’s. We’ve been searching for a picture that would accurately represent the man described in these allegations.

What we found is a law school picture from his time at the University of Alabama Law School. Records show Moore passed the bar in September 1977.

A spokesperson for the law school tells us the pictures displayed of graduates are taken the same year as graduation, however, that may not have been the case when Roy Moore was in school. The spokesperson says the picture was likely taken in either 1976 or 1977.