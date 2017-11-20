Political talk at the table – This Thanksgiving mind your manners

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Holidays mean family and friends getting together to celebrate. It can also mean a lot of opinions in one room. We are living in times that bring up a lot of passionate debate. We spoke with a local manners teacher in an effort to help keep your Thanksgiving dinner conversations civil.

Holidays can bring out the best and worst in us. “We tend to want to pile a lot of our opinion into one visit, especially if we don’t see people more than once or twice a year,” says local manners teacher Jane Brocato.

In that case, Brocato says to know the person you’re talking to, and know their limits. “Know that if you bring up a subject that could be controversial, then you’ve got to figure out how you’re going to then you’ve got to figure out how you’re going to create an environment that will be safe for that person,” she cautions.

Brocato says one of the most important things you can do is be respectful, and that involves listening. “Keep it conversation that is not going to put someone on the defense, and make them feel like their thoughts and their feelings and their opinions are being threatened, keep it light conversation.”

She says this Thanksgiving keep it fun. A sense of humor goes a long way.