Marshall County Drug Task Force busts a Boaz man for 5lbs of meth and 9 guns

BOAZ, Ala. - Boaz police conducted a traffic stop that led to the eventual arrest of Kevin Chamblee. "Months ago they made a traffic stop that resulted in using the person they arrested that night to make a purchase from Mr. Chamblee," says John Siggers of the Marshall County Drug Task Force.

The Marshall County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Saturday at Kevin Chamblee's home on Gardner Street. "Agents recovered approximately five pounds of meth, as well as eight ounces of marijuana, and nine firearms," says Siggers.

Chamblee was arrested on charges of drug trafficking, as well as possession of marijuana and felony possession of a firearm.

"We have more meth here than we've ever had." Task force leaders say the number of drug cases in Marshall County is constantly increasing. "With the pseudo restrictions, you can't cook enough meth in this county to supply this county or North Alabama in general, so it all has to come in," says Siggers.

It takes a team to tackle cases such as these. "Marshall County Drug Task Force is made up of Arab Police Department, Albertville Police Department, Boaz Police Department, Guntersville Police Department and the Marshall County Sheriff's Office." All assigned to the FBI Street Safe Task Force in hopes of making the streets of Marshall County drug-free.