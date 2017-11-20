× Huntsville Police give travel reminders to drivers ahead of Thanksgiving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – According to AAA, 51-million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving. That’s the highest number in a dozen years.

You can expect travel times to be about 3x longer over this holiday week. 89% of travelers are expected to get to their Thanksgiving day destination — by car.

The Huntsville Police Department wants drivers in the Tennessee Valley to remember a few things.

“Plan out your route, make sure you have enough time to get there and then leave early,” said Sgt. Jonathan Ware. “Whatever time you think you’re going to leave — leave earlier than that.”

Sgt. Ware says many people will be using the same highways, at the same time to get to and from their destination.

“Plan for delays,” said Sgt. Ware. “If there is a traffic accident give yourself a little bit of extra time, give yourself some space between you and the driver in front of you.”

If you choose to travel by air, you’re in luck! AAA predicts consumers will pay the cheapest average airfare since 2013. While most people will still drive — paying the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014.