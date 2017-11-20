× Downtown Rescue Mission gives away hundreds of Thanksgiving food boxes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Downtown Rescue Mission passed out nearly 400 Thanksgiving food boxes and turkeys on Monday. They plan to pass out 300 more on Tuesday. The mission’s food box tradition has been going on for twenty years and started with 50 turkeys. Today their goal is one thousand turkeys.

“We love being able to give to the community, this is a way we can really people who need help during this time of the year,” said Keith Overholt, President, and CEO of Downtown Rescue Mission. “I see people with tears in their eyes because they know if the mission didn’t give them their turkey they probably wouldn’t have a Thanksgiving this year.”

Marcus Shine went to the mission in 2011 when he was homeless and looking for a place to stay. He graduated the mission’s drug treatment program a year later and said the Thanksgiving food boxes are just one of the many things the mission does that he is thankful for.

“It changed my life tremendously,” Shine said. “I mean blessings after blessings after blessings.”

Overholt said they are about 300 turkeys away from their goal of a thousand by Thanksgiving. He said monetary donations are always appreciated and can be made in person or on their website. Downtown Rescue Mission will also host its annual “Great Thanksgiving Banquet” on Wednesday and Thursday.