Brief Warm-Up: it’s milder Tuesday, but it won’t last!

It gets cold overnight, but it won’t be quite as cold as last night. Some scattered frost is still possible with a few cold spots getting close to freezing by sunrise Tuesday. It gets milder in the afternoon thanks to a south breeze: highs in the lower 60s.

Dry through Thanksgiving weekend: November is usually a wet, stormy, topsy-turvy temperature kind of month: especially near the end! What makes the forecast so unusual through this weekend and the first part of next week? No rain expected.

We should be getting around 1.2″ of rainfall in a seven day period this time of year, but we see nothing but dry weather with some temperature ups and downs through the first part of next week. Look for a freeze again on Thanksgiving Day and a cool, dry afternoon: lows in the low-30s, highs in the lower 50s with a sunny sky.

It warms up a little on Friday and Saturday, but another push of cold, dry air blows in Sunday knocking temperatures some 10ºF to 15ºF below average through next Tuesday.

Egg Bowl:

Ole Miss at Mississippi State – Thursday – 6:30pm –

It’s going to be a cold and dry Egg Bowl this year. The game kicks off at 6:30pm CT on Thanksgiving. Highs in Starkville reach the middle 50s. Expect temperatures around 40ºF during the game under a clear sky.

Iron Bowl:

Alabama at Auburn: Jordan-Hare Stadium – 2:30pm – WHNT –

The Iron Bowl forecast looks good. Highs reach the middle 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Expect middle 50s in the 4th quarter. No rain is in forecast. You can watch the game on WHNT News 19.

This quiet, dry weather pattern will eventually come to and end! Our next legitimate chance of rain looks like it’s about 8-9 days away (middle of next week).

-Jason

