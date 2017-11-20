Alabama players trying to tune out the hype of Iron Bowl week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The players we talk to will tell you that games like the one coming up on Saturday are the reason they come to Alabama and Auburn. Crimson Tide defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick went as far as saying the Iron Bowl is almost another holiday in this state it`s that big. To put into perspective just how big this rivalry game is, seven of the last eight years, the winner has gone on to play for the national championship. So not only will Saturday decide the SEC West, it`ll help shape the playoff picture. "I don't think you really understand the significance of a rivalry until you're involved with it. Whether it be Ohio state, Michigan, Michigan Michigan state," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. "You know whatever rivalry it is, to the people in that rivalry, that game is as important as it is to anyone else. Significance of this game probably adds a lot to it."

With all the hype surrounding this game, Saban says it's important for players to focus on preparation and staying in the present. Veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans admits caging the emotion isn`t always easy. "You know take it day by day. Game like this is very hard to not look forward to especially like today, if we could play today, we'd wanna play today. Like I said man all we can really do right now is do all the little things that we can."