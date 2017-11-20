6-foot Crocodile on Florida beach draws a crowd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- A crocodile was spotted on a beach in Hollywood, Florida on Monday morning.

The City of Hollywood says that the six-foot crocodile came from the Dania Beach Pier before stopping in to rest in the surf. Officials kept a crowd snapping pictures at a distance while they watched the crocodile on the shoreline.

The American crocodile usually resides in coastal areas throughout the Carribean with the northern end of their range in South Florida. They are listed as an endangered species by the U.S. and the State of Florida.

Police say that, while they were waiting for Florida Fish and Wildlife to arrive, the crocodile decided to move on and walked slowly back into the water.