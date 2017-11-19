× Young Republican Federation of Alabama suspends support for Roy Moore

Following a supermajority vote Saturday, the Young Republican Federation of Alabama has suspended its support for Roy Moore.

The resolution that was approved by the steering committee called for Roy Moore to step aside as the Republican candidate if he cannot refute the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him. The allegations of inappropriate sexual advances from Roy Moore against a 14-year-old girl first came out in the Washington Post on November 9. Since then, multiple women have come forward with reports of misconduct against Moore.

“The Young Republican Federation of Alabama Steering Committee believe in innocence until proven guilty but not necessarily electability until proven guilty; and our duty is not to the individual candidates but to the longstanding growth and sustainability of the Republican Party.”

