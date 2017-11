× Sources: Alabama A&M head football coach fired

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — According to sources close to the football program, Alabama A&M head football coach James Spady has been fired.

WHNT News 19 has called the university’s sports information director for a statement but has not yet heard back.

The Bulldogs wrapped up the 2017 season with a 4-7 overall record and a 3-4 record in the SWAC.

We will update this developing story as more details become available.