National Weather Service finds tornado damage in Lawrence and Colbert Counties Sunday night

Strong to severe storms pushed through the Tennessee Valley Saturday evening, leaving a wake of structural damage to numerous buildings as well as downing numerous trees and power lines.
A storm damage survey team from the National Weather Service in Huntsville as well as atmospheric science researchers from the University of Alabama Huntsville’s Severe Weather Institute – Radar and Lightning Laboratories determined that two different tornadoes touched down in the Tennessee Valley:
- One EF-1 tornado in Hatton (Lawrence County)
- One EF-1 tornado in Littleville (Colbert County)
Below are the details from those damage surveys. The National Weather Service states that additional surveys may take place and that additional information regarding the storms may be forthcoming.
000 NOUS44 KHUN 200143 PNSHUN ALZ008>010-201345- Public Information Statement National Weather Service Huntsville AL 743 PM CST Sun Nov 19 2017 ...NWS Damage Survey for 11/18/2017 Tornado Event .Hatton Tornado... Rating: EF-1 Estimated Peak Wind: 105 MPH Path length /Statute/: 2.2 Miles Path width /Maximum/: 250 Yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start date: 11/18/2017 Start time: 5:18 PM Start location: 4.2 miles NE of Hatton, AL Start_lat/lon: 34.6094/-87.4622 End date: 11/18/2017 End time: 5:23 PM End location: 3.4 miles N of Hatton, AL End_lat/lon: 34.6140/-87.4234 Additional survey details will be available on Monday or Tuesday after a full analysis of the data. Thank you to the Emergency Managers and members of the public for your time and help. .Littleville Tornado... Rating: EF-1 Estimated Peak Wind: 95 MPH Path length /Statute/: 1.8 Miles Path width /Maximum/: 200 Yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start date: 11/18/2017 Start time: 5:02 PM Start location: 3.5 miles W of Littleville, AL Start Lat/Lon: 34.588/-87.737 End date: 11/18/2017 End time: 5:06 PM End location: 1.7 miles W of Littleville, AL End_lat/lon: 34.589/87.707 Additional survey details will be available on Monday or Tuesday after a full analysis of the data. Thank you to the Emergency Managers and members of the public for your time and help. EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies Tornadoes into the following categories. EF0...Weak......65 to 85 MPH EF1...Weak......86 to 110 MPH EF2...Strong....111 to 135 MPH EF3...Strong....136 to 165 MPH EF4...Violent...166 To 200 MPH EF5...Violent...>200 MPH Note: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the events and publication in NWS Storm Data. Nash Lyza/Kauffman-UAH