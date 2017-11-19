National Weather Service finds tornado damage in Lawrence and Colbert Counties Sunday night

Posted 8:00 pm, November 19, 2017, by

Strong to severe storms pushed through the Tennessee Valley Saturday evening, leaving a wake of structural damage to numerous buildings as well as downing numerous trees and power lines.

(MORE: Severe storm damage in Lawrence and Colbert Counties)

A storm damage survey team from the National Weather Service in Huntsville as well as atmospheric science researchers from the University of Alabama Huntsville’s Severe Weather Institute – Radar and Lightning Laboratories determined that two different tornadoes touched down in the Tennessee Valley:

  • One EF-1 tornado in Hatton (Lawrence County)
  • One EF-1 tornado in Littleville (Colbert County)

Below are the details from those damage surveys. The National Weather Service states that additional surveys may take place and that additional information regarding the storms may be forthcoming.

000
NOUS44 KHUN 200143
PNSHUN
ALZ008>010-201345-

Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
743 PM CST Sun Nov 19 2017

...NWS Damage Survey for 11/18/2017 Tornado Event

.Hatton Tornado...

Rating:                   EF-1
Estimated Peak Wind:      105 MPH
Path length /Statute/:    2.2 Miles
Path width /Maximum/:     250 Yards
Fatalities:               0
Injuries:                 0

Start date:               11/18/2017 
Start time:               5:18 PM
Start location:           4.2 miles NE of Hatton, AL 
Start_lat/lon:            34.6094/-87.4622 

End date:                 11/18/2017
End time:                 5:23 PM
End location:             3.4 miles N of Hatton, AL
End_lat/lon:              34.6140/-87.4234 

Additional survey details will be available on Monday or
Tuesday after a full analysis of the data. Thank you to the
Emergency Managers and members of the public for your time and 
help.

.Littleville Tornado...

Rating:                   EF-1
Estimated Peak Wind:      95 MPH
Path length /Statute/:    1.8 Miles
Path width /Maximum/:     200 Yards
Fatalities:               0
Injuries:                 0

Start date:               11/18/2017
Start time:               5:02 PM
Start location:           3.5 miles W of Littleville, AL 
Start Lat/Lon:            34.588/-87.737

End date:                 11/18/2017
End time:                 5:06 PM
End location:             1.7 miles W of Littleville, AL
End_lat/lon:              34.589/87.707

Additional survey details will be available on Monday or
Tuesday after a full analysis of the data. Thank you to the 
Emergency Managers and members of the public for your time and 
help.

EF Scale:  The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies Tornadoes into
the following categories.

EF0...Weak......65 to 85 MPH
EF1...Weak......86 to 110 MPH
EF2...Strong....111 to 135 MPH
EF3...Strong....136 to 165 MPH
EF4...Violent...166 To 200 MPH
EF5...Violent...>200 MPH

Note:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the events and publication in NWS
Storm Data.

Nash
Lyza/Kauffman-UAH

 