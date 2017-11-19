National Weather Service finds tornado damage in Lawrence and Colbert Counties Sunday night

Strong to severe storms pushed through the Tennessee Valley Saturday evening, leaving a wake of structural damage to numerous buildings as well as downing numerous trees and power lines.

(MORE: Severe storm damage in Lawrence and Colbert Counties)

A storm damage survey team from the National Weather Service in Huntsville as well as atmospheric science researchers from the University of Alabama Huntsville’s Severe Weather Institute – Radar and Lightning Laboratories determined that two different tornadoes touched down in the Tennessee Valley:

One EF-1 tornado in Hatton (Lawrence County)

One EF-1 tornado in Littleville (Colbert County)

Below are the details from those damage surveys. The National Weather Service states that additional surveys may take place and that additional information regarding the storms may be forthcoming.