LGBTQ supporters rally for Doug Jones across Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In October of 2017 Senate candidate Doug Jones picked up an endorsement from the human rights campaign, the largest LGBTQ rights group. As he continues to push for equality, the LGBTQ community is pushing for him. Today, across Alabama, LGBTQ supporters are rallying for Doug Jones.

The statewide rally for equality and Doug Jones has supporters gathering in cities all across the state. Here in Huntsville, there will be a LGBTQ happy hour at Deja Vieux from 3-6 p.m. located at 1204 Posey Street in northwest Huntsville.

Similar events will be taking place at the same time in Birmingham, Montgomery, Auburn, mobile, and Tuscaloosa.

The purpose of the coordinated statewide event is to express the gratitude of the LGBTQ community and its supporters to Doug Jones for his position on equality.

If you’d like to support Doug Jones’ campaign for equality, you can donate here: secure.actblue.com/donate/_equality