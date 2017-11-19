Freeze Warning Issued for Sunday Night

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze Warning for Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, and Marshall Counties. The warning goes into effect at 9PM and lasts through 8AM Monday morning.

The warning does not extend into Southern Tennessee and Northeast Alabama because these areas have already seen widespread freezing temperatures this season. Freeze Warnings are typically only issued by the National Weather Service through the first freeze of the season. Otherwise we would have long stretches during winter with Freeze Warnings needed every night.

Hunstville International has yet to record a temperature below 33°F this season. We hit 33°F October 30th, which was the coldest morning we’ve seen so far this fall. We’ll finally get our first freeze Monday morning, and likely our first hard freeze (temperatures below 29°F) too!

This comes a little later than average, with the average first freeze occurring in Huntsville on November 2nd. It will likely be right on time for the average hard freeze though, which occurs November 12th.

The cold air might be a little late getting to us, but it’s coming in full force now! Temperatures will try to warm into the low 60s on Tuesday before our next cold front comes through and knocks us back into the 50s for the rest of the week.

Our average high temperature this time of year hovers between 61°-64°. We’ll be near average on Tuesday, but every other day over the next 7-10 will likely come in below average. This is quite a difference from the first week of November, which came in around 7°F above average!