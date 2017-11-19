× Coosa County authorities search for escaped inmate considered ‘armed and extremely dangerous’

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities in Coosa County are searching for an escaped inmate they say should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

According to our news partners at AL.com, 27-year-old Shane Anthony Vernon escaped around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Vernon is described to be 5’7″ tall and is said to weigh about 130 pounds. Authorities say Vernon has a tattoo on his fist that reads “ride or die” along with a Chinese symbol on his neck. He also has the word “county” on his shoulder.

Authorities said Vernon physically circumvented the security of the jail and escaped the facility.

This is not the first time authorities have searched for Vernon. Vernon had previously escaped during booking on October 29 before he was recaptured the following morning.

Anyone with information on Vernon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-377-2211, or call 911.