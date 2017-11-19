× Band’s trailer was stolen, then recovered, and now it’s helping the community

ATHENS, Ala. — The East Limestone High School Marching Band is using their recently recovered band trailer to help others this holiday season.

The band has partnered with Chick-fil-A of Athens, The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama and Limestone County Churches Involved (LCCI) to fill the trailer with new or gently used bicycles, toys, canned goods and hygiene items for Limestone County and Athens City residents in need.

“We are so blessed and grateful to have our trailer back,” said East Limestone Band Director Jennifer Janzen. “The kids came up with the idea of filling the band trailer for the holidays. It’s a big trailer, but we’re a big band, and we know first-hand how supportive our community is.” Janzen is referring to the theft and recovery of the band’s trailer which was stolen during an overnight stay in Birmingham in early November. Although the trailer and instruments were recovered, the truck pulling the trailer was damaged and the band’s generator was stolen.

“There is nothing like having someone steal your marching band to find out first-hand how generous and kind people are,” said Janzen. The band traditionally does a community service project around the holidays, but Janzen said that this year is particularly meaningful to the kids.

Donations will be accepted:

November 27 – December 14 at the East Limestone Band Room. Look for the trailer on the south side of the school.

December 4 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Chick fil-A of Athens

December 12 at 7 p.m. at East Limestone’s Community Christmas Concert. Attendees are encouraged to bring a donation for the trailer.

December 14 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Chick fil-A of Athens. The band will be performing Christmas music during drop-off times.

Donated items will be turned over to the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama and Limestone County Churches Involved for distribution.