Weekend weather flip flop: Here comes the COLD!

Believe it or not, both Huntsville and the Shoals warmed to 73 degrees Saturday afternoon, even with the thick cloud cover and gusty winds. Once the rain moved through, temperatures dropped quickly — into the 50s just an hour after the rain’s passage!

Sunday will feel like the complete opposite of Saturday: Mostly sunny but very chilly with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs struggling to break the low 50s.

We won’t see much of a recovery from temperatures heading into next week either. A widespread hard freeze (below 29ºF) looks likely Monday morning, so any sensitive plants need to be brought in!

We’ll try to warm back up to near 60 by Tuesday. Then a reinforcing shot of cold air comes down Wednesday, allowing arctic air to settle in for our Thanksgiving. Highs Thursday will barely make it into the low 50s under mostly sunny skies. It will be COLD early on Black Friday! Temperatures drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s in the morning, but it does warm up at least into the mid 50s by the afternoon.

If this seems too cold for November you’re right! Our average high temperature on Thanksgiving is near 64ºF in Huntsville; high temperatures in the low 50s would be more typical of January.