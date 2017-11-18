Strong storms cause damage in the Shoals

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Several severe thunderstorm warnings were in place Saturday afternoon in response to strong winds and heavy rain across the Tennessee Valley. All of the warnings were expired by 7:30 p.m.

Multiple viewers sent us pictures of damage in surrounding areas. Numerous reports of downed trees and power lines were reported. An Advance Auto Parts in Florence was hit hard by storms passing through Lauderdale County. The roof was torn off the building along with walls and windows. According to Florence police, two injuries were reported from the damage and are believed to be non-life threatening.

The field house at Brooks High School in Killen also experienced structural damage.

Multiple areas reported power outages across the Valley. Crews are continuing to work to restore power in the affected areas.

Athens Utilities reports 5,100 customers without power after the storm's winds knocked down trees, limbs and power lines. There are several utility poles down that crews are working to replace. The outages are scattered through Limestone County. — Limestone County, AL (@LimestoneCounty) November 19, 2017

WHNT is continuing to work to gather more information on storm damage in surrounding areas.