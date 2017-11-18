Strong Storms Possible Saturday Afternoon And Evening

The Storm Prediction Center has put the Tennessee Valley under an area of ‘marginal’ risk of severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Being under a marginal risk typically means that severe storms are possible, but are not expected to be widespread.

Already Saturday morning we have a Wind Advisory in effect until 9PM. Winds will be sustained up to 25 mph with gusts closer to 30-35 mph. Wind gusts like this will be possible all day, even well before storms arrive.

Most of the Tennessee Valley stays dry through noon, although spotty rain is possible through the morning. The risk of Scattered showers and storms will come as a strong cold front moves in this afternoon.

Storms begin in Northwest Alabama around 2-4 PM and move southeast to Sand Mountain and Lookout Mountain between 6 PM and 8 PM.

The greatest threat around here comes from strong, gusty winds; however, the threat is not a very big one. Our atmosphere will only be marginally unstable across the Valley. The front itself is strong enough for a few strong to severe storms to be possible though.

The Storm Prediction Center has put the Valley under a ‘Marginal Risk’ of severe storms. That means storms are expected to be limited in coverage and intensity:

