× Skating in the Park is back for its sixth year!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Skating in the Park is back for its sixth year in downtown Huntsville’s Big Spring Park, right behind the Huntsville Museum of Art.

The rink has a whole new layout and design this year. There’s even an event stage where the Huntsville Museum of Art will be hosting “DJ Nights” for skaters.

The ice rink will officially open on

You can all your skating in daily and even on the holidays! Concessions and outdoor restrooms will also be available on site.

Rink hours change weekly and can be found here.

Admission:

$10 per person ages 10 and up

$5 for ages 9 and under

$8 for groups of 10 or more

$5 to rent skates! (or, you can bring your own)

$5 scooter rental

Weather-related closings will be posted to their Facebook page.