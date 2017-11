× Police respond to shooting in NW Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police are on the scene at Poplar Avenue after a shooting call was reported after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a man was shot and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. No further details are available at this time.

Spoke with 🚔. They say one man was shot & transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. They say the victim is not being cooperative. They have no suspect or witnesses of the shooting. @whnt https://t.co/QD5et4GXPk — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) November 18, 2017