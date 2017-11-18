× New food delivery service brings 200 jobs to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — There’s a new way to “order up” in Huntsville!

Waitr is an app that lets you order from your favorite Huntsville restaurant, then sends someone to deliver it to you for a flat fee of $5. The flat fee is the same no matter the distance from the restaurant or whether you order one meal or 20.

More than 20 Huntsville restaurants are already Waitr, including Rock N Roll Sushi, Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill, Newk’s Eatery, Atlanta Bread Company, and Hooters. Even more are expected to be added in the coming weeks.

Waitr expects to grow quickly in Huntsville. To meet the anticipated demand, the company anticipates hiring 200 people in the city.

A Waitr representative said its distinct technology separates its service from others. “From live monitoring of deliveries yielding faster door-to-door service, to the unique ability to provide full-color photography of every menu item from all participating restaurants, there are a number of things that make Waitr stand out among its competitors,” said Addison Killebrew, Launch Director for Waitr.

Menu prices are the same on the app as they are at the restaurants. In addition to delivery, Waitr has added a new level of convenience to carry out orders. Users order from the app and are alerted at the exact time when the food is ready for pick-up. There is no charge to consumers for placing these orders.

How to use

After an account is created, you choose a restaurant, browse the fully-customizable menu, select your items and tap to submit the order. All payments happen seamlessly and securely with a credit card. Ordering is also now available online at waitrapp.com.

Waitr is currently hiring in Huntsville. Drivers can apply at https://waitrapp.com/become-a-driver.