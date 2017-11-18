Local Boy Scout gives back to rescue shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- It was for his Eagle Scout project, but Carson Mades decided he would do something for the four-legged variety.

"My mother would really like to see dogs around Huntsville get adopted that don't have homes, and so this project would encourage more people to adopt pets from a shelter," he explained.

Carson, with some help from the other Boy Scouts of Troop 364, got together and constructed ten raised dog beds to donate to A New Leash On Life. "I hope that the dog beds will improve the sanitary conditions because they're easier to clean, and the dogs will have more comfort. So that will make their stay here more enjoyable," he explained.

Donations for the non-profit are always appreciated, but especially around the holidays. A New Leash On Life rescues hundreds of dogs from all across North Alabama.

"Every little bit that comes in helps to serve those dogs, dog food, dog beds. You know things that we aren't normally able to afford," explained Wendy Brightwell.

The mother of an Eagle Scout herself, Brightwell said this particular donation is a special treat. "We are very fortunate in that we have quite a few people that come up to us and say, what can we do for you. So when the Boy Scouts step up to do things like this it feels really good."

For more information on A New Leash On Life, their adoptable animals, and how you can help out, you can visit their website here.