Crews work to restore power in several areas across Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Crews are working to repair power outages affecting multiple areas across Madison County.

According to authorities, areas around the Huntsville International Airport, the city of Madison, New Market, and south Huntsville have been impacted.

Crews have been dispatched and service will be restored as quickly as possible.

While the causes are unknown, they are likely associated with storms currently moving through the area.

The Huntsville Utilities Power outage map shows the latest outages in the area.