ALEA confirms pedestrian killed by vehicle in Limestone County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers say they were on the scene of a car crash involving a pedestrian on Alabama 99 in Limestone County.

The call came in just after 5 p.m. of a pedestrian struck.

The victim, 74-year-old Cordell Barnett, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Limestone County Coroner Mike West says Barnett was attempting to walk across the street to get his mail when he was hit.

The drivers of the vehicle were taken to the Athens-Limestone Hospital.

ALEA is still investigating at this time. A cause of the accident has not been determined.

No charges have been filed at this time.