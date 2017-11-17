Women for Moore speak out at campaign event in support of the Republican Senate Candidate despite sexual misconduct allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - 30 women stood on the steps of the Capitol in Montgomery. Seven women spoke of their personal relationships with Roy Moore, all of which they claim were respectful and professional. They say they don`t recognize the man being portrayed in the national spotlight- and want to set the record straight.

"This is a he said, she said situation, some of which are 40 years old that cannot be proven or dis-proven in the time remaining before the election," says Anne Eubank, Moore Supporter.

The women; some former colleagues, church members, even family friends all believe the allegations made against Moore were false.

"I truly believe truth will come out, and will show Moore is being falsely accused just like Joseph in the Bible," said Gina Boggs, on behalf of Suzelle Josie. "I have found his character to be only one thing: and that is Godly."

Supporter Janet Porter says what is happening to Moore is a sure sign of hypocrisy especially with Minnesota Democratic Senator Al Franken facing accusations of sexual harassment. "Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Ted Cruz, they`re not calling for him to step down," said Porter.

Some say the target on Moore`s back is because he is feared by the GOP. "We have a candidate that has walked through the fire, not just in this election cycle but over the years as he`s campaigned, for statewide races for the Supreme Court of Alabama, twice! And none of this has come out. Ladies and Gentlemen you`re looking at Mitch McConnell`s playbook for the next several years. If there is a candidate he cannot control this is what will happen," said Amy Kramer.

At the end of the news conference, a reporter asked the women if any of them knew Moore during the time period of the alleged allegations against him. "Not that we`re aware of," reporters were told.

Since the allegations surfaced two weeks ago Moore says the emails and messages have been overwhelming. "For the record, it`s about 90% positive, with the negative being out of state," Moore continued to say, "To the people of Alabama, thank you for being smarter than they think you are."

She took aim again at the media, specifically the publication that broke the initial story. "The Washington Post has called everyone I have ever known for the last 40 years. They have called everyone my husband has ever known for the last 40 years," Moore accused.

Moore claims The Washington Post, Human Rights Campaign, the DNC and the Washington Establishment targeted President Trump's campaign and have recently been "going after" the Moores. She says this has created a D.C. distraction. "Have you noticed anyone talking about Russia? I`d say to the President now is the time to get some things done in Congress," said Moore.

Moore says no matter what anyone says about them they plan to fight. "So let me set the record straight. Even after all of the attacks against me, against my family, against the foundation and now against my husband. He will not step down."