Turkey Drive Running Short: Downtown Rescue Mission needs your help

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Huntsville's Downtown Rescue Mission is in urgent need of turkeys. The mission feeds thousands of homeless people and families in need every Thanksgiving season, and this year they are short on supplies.

"We're in great need of turkeys right now," said Keith Overholt the President and CEO of Downtown Rescue Mission. "We can either have people drop them off here at the mission or if they give a monetary gift we get a tax deduction so we can buy a whole lot more if they give a donation."

The goal is a thousand turkeys, and right now they have about a hundred. They are asking for turkey donations through Friday and monetary donations in person or through their website.

Downtown Rescue Mission will be handing out food boxes to families in need in our community next Monday and Tuesday. It will also be hosting it's annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet on Wednesday and Thursday next week. Last year the mission served more than twelve-hundred meals, and expect this year's numbers to be even higher.

The banquet is open to the public, an estimated two-hundred volunteers are expected to help out.