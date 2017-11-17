Strong cold front brings gusty winds, some heavy storms Saturday

Showers and storms Saturday: some may be strong

The Storm Prediction Center outlines most of North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee with a *Marginal Risk* of a few severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

Ahead of this storm system, the weather looks fine this evening: temps in the 50s with a cool breeze for high school football playoffs or a Friday night of the house.

Saturday starts with clouds and a few spotty showers, but the greater chance of widespread rain and storms comes in the afternoon.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for the area as wind gusts (away from storms) may exceed 30 miles per hour ahead of the cold front. The timeline here is adjustable, but it looks fairly solid at this time: storms begin in Northwest Alabama around 2-4 PM and move southeast to Sand Mountain and Lookout Mountain between 6 PM and 8 PM.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

From the SPC:

…Mid MS into the OH Valleys…

An area of mainly elevated thunderstorms is expected to occur early

in the day, perhaps across eastern MO, and then developing eastward

across IL and IN, with lift aided by warm air advection. Forecast

soundings show sufficient instability for marginally severe hail.

Other activity, perhaps surface based, will occur near the low, and

southward along the cold front. The main detriment to a more

substantial severe wind event appears to be the lack of heating,

with weak low-level lapse rates. This should keep warm sector

activity immediately along the front. Strong wind gusts will occur

with the frontal passage, and some of this could be convectively

enhanced. Farther south into TN, MS, and AL, instability will be even less,

with a capping inversion preceding the front. Here too, some

convectively augmented wind gusts will be possible during the

afternoon and early evening.

That means the environment is not really ‘juiced’ up for severe storms; in fact, most of our ‘storms’ may not even have lightning with them because they’re low-topped (short) and don’t have a lot of ice (hail) in the clouds.

The greatest threat around here comes from strong, gusty winds; however, the threat is not a very big one. A ‘Marginal Risk’ means storms are limited in coverage and intensity:

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt