Pringles recreates Thanksgiving dinner with eight new chip flavors

It’s the greatest, most filling meal of the year — and junk food wants in on the action.

Pringles has created eight new chip flavors in a combination that’s “deliciously close to the real thing.”

“While the dinner is not available for retail sale this season, who knows what the future of Pringles stacking and snacking will bring,” the company said in a press release.

The tray includes the following flavors: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, mac and cheese and pumpkin pie.

Pringles even has suggested ‘chip sandwich’ combinations for those who like to mix flavors — The Leftover Sandwich, The Holiday Sweater, and The Touchdown.

The limited-edition “Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner” is not yet sold in stores, but the company said it’s a pilot taste test with limited availability.