× Plainview Thanksgiving Feast Kidcam!

The Plainview Third Grade Thanksgiving Feast is a Rainsville tradition, and WHNT News 19 has been lucky enough to give thanks with these awesome students for the past six years. It’s one of my favorite school visits of the year because not only do I get to talk science and weather, but I also get to be a part of an event that I know sticks with these students for years to come!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We met this morning in the elementary library: the kids all decked out in Thanksgiving attire. DeKalb County has a history with bad weather, so we talked about why that happens, why we need thunderstorms, and what to do when it does eventually get bad. Many of these students are too young to remember April 27, 2011, but they've heard about it; some still have families that feel the impact of the EF-5 tornado that hit the very building where they hold classes.

Thanksgiving Feast Day isn't just about science or scary tornadoes; it's learning about Thanksgiving and enjoying one of those different days that stand out in your memory.

When we wrapped up in the library, we headed to the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum where Mr. Eddie Adkins read Thank You Sarah: the Woman Who Saved Thanksgiving. After that, we feasted on some traditional Thanksgiving food: dressing, turkey, ham, some great vegetables, and a really good dessert (including one of my favorites - tea cakes)!

It's an honor for me to be a part of this every year, and I know it makes people here in the office jealous that they didn't get to go! Special thanks to Mrs. Tabatha Smith for inviting me and to the entire Third Grade for such a great day!

By the way, the Thanksgiving Feast gets some help from the community as well! Parents and grandparents do the serving, but generous businesses in the Rainsville area also pitch in to make it what it is!

Want Us to Visit Your School? It’s fun for us to get out of the office and visit with schools and social groups. Feel free to contact us through the following link (or through my social media contacts below) to set up a time for one of us to visit with your group! WHNT News 19 Request an Anchor.

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson's Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt