One Scientist does three jobs that affect lives

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It's a typical day at Daniel Adamek's Huntsville home. He's in his office working on his computer. It's how he spends about half his work week. "I'm doing the same thing everywhere I am, and that's identifying and solving problems," said Daniel.

He works for two defense-related companies, and also runs a charity. It's an interesting combination. "It is, it's fun, it's rewarding, it's stressful," said Daniel. To be clear, Daniel really likes what he does. He likes the variety because he says he gets bored with just one topic. Daniel Ademek has a PhD. in Molecular Bio-Physics, and that makes him a trained scientist.

He is a guy who likes to solve problems, and his skills in doing that have him working part of his week at Huntsville's Cintel on energy security. Another part of his week is spent at Huntsville's Cohesion Force where software development for missile defense programs is the company's product. Daniel's Job is essentially the same at both companies. "So, I help find the problems that they're facing and I help develop technical solutions to those problems, said Daniel.

What Daniel Adamek does sounds straightforward, but then you throw the charity he started four years ago into the mix and things get interesting. The charity is Little Orange Fish. The non-profit seeks to educate the public on the value of mental health care. That's more complicated than it might sound. "There's the science, there's the technology, and then there's the social and cultural. There's also the economic and political," said Daniel.

All of those things likely come in to play in all of Daniel Adamek's jobs, and all of those jobs he believes, both with the companies and the charity, help defend American lives.