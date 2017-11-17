Local businesses encourage holiday shopping close to home with shop Alabama for the holidays campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The "Shop Alabama for the Holidays" statewide tour came to Huntsville on Friday. The effort encourages shoppers to spend their holiday dollars right here at home.

"We're here encouraging people to shop Alabama," said Melissa Warnke, the Manager of Communications and Engagement at The Alabama Retail Association. "To support our wonderful retailers who make our community a vibrant place," she added.

The Alabama Retail Association celebrated the start of the campaign in Huntsville at Harrison Brothers Hardware. "We love the fact that when you come in, you're not only supporting the store, you're supporting a mission," said Jason Vandiver the Chairman of the Historic Huntsville Foundation, "And that for us is a big thing. We just want that mission of keeping Huntsville local, keeping Huntsville quaint."

One way they are celebrating the in-store shopping experience is on social media with #BabyItsSoldInside. "The personal connection, the customer service that you get, and being able to know the people that your shopping with, and have that personal one on one connection," Warnke said.

Warnke says that local retailers are often the ones donating to charities or supporting little league teams, and shopping local this holiday season is a way to show support while stimulating our local economy.

The Shop Alabama tour will continue on to other Alabama cities including, Cullman, Dothan, Mobile and Montgomery.