MADISON, Ala. - James Clemons High School will hold a color run tomorrow to raise funds for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The event is open to everyone so lace up your shoes and come walk, jog or run for this wonderful cause.

The My School Color Run is an untimed fun run/walk featuring a 5K Race, 1-mile Fun Run, & 100-yard Toddler Dash. Throughout the course participants will experience color splash zones where they'll be doused in color and end with a final color toss celebration!

James Clemons High School is located at 11306 County Line Road, Madison. Check-in is at 7 a.m.

For additional information call (256)509-1619.