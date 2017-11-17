× Governor Kay Ivey says she still intends to vote for Roy Moore

(CNN) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday she plans to vote for Republican Roy Moore in the state’s Senate special election on December 12.

Speaking with reporters in Alabama, Ivey said she has “no reason to disbelieve” the women who have accused Moore of sexual abuse.

“I certainly have no reason to disbelieve any of them. The timing is a little curious, but at the same time, I have no reason to disbelieve them,” Ivey said.

Still, she said, she’ll vote for Moore.

“I will cast my ballot on December the 12, and I do believe that the nominee of the party is the one I’ll vote for,” Ivey said.

“I believe in the Republican Party and what we stand for, and most important, we need to have a Republican in the United States Senate to vote on things like Supreme Court justices, other appointments the Senate has to confirm and make major decisions,” Ivey said. “And so that’s what I plan to do, is vote for the Republican nominee, Roy Moore.”

Asked if she is proud to vote for Moore, Ivey didn’t directly address the twice-ousted former state Supreme Court chief justice.

“Every Alabamian has a right and duty to vote — to determine who their US Senate person’s going to be from Alabama. And yes, I’m proud to vote and hope every Alabamian will be proud to cast their vote,” Ivey said.

Her answer comes a day after she dodged CNN’s questions at the Republican Governors’ Association meeting in Austin, Texas, about whether she still intends to vote for Moore.

There, she would only commit to keeping the special election date on December 12, despite national Republicans’ efforts to find a way to move the election or get Moore off the ballot.

“The election will be December the 12, and I will cast my ballot,” she said.