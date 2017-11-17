× Fort Payne woman arrested at a middle school basketball game for harassment

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Fort Payne Police announced via news release that they arrested Rachel Golden Lee, 49, on Thursday night at a basketball game at Fort Payne Middle School.

The release did not get into the details of what all the harassment included. We’ll push to get those.

However, Chief Randy Bynum did say, through the release, “I want to commend the school administration and SRO Patrick Jenkins for handling this matter in a quick and efficient manner. While these types of incidences are rare this type of behavior is highly illegal and will not be condoned by Fort Payne City Schools or Fort Payne Police Department.”