Find a fur-ever friend at pop-up Coffee & Kittens adoption event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you are looking for a new fur-ever friend or just like to window pet, you may want to check out a fun pop-up Coffee & Kittens event this weekend in Huntsville!

Sip tea and coffee provided by Olde Towne Coffee while cuddling adorable and very adoptable kittens. There will be snacks to fill your tummies while you pet kitty tummies. Sounds like heaven!

The rescue animals will be provided by AFK Cat Rescue, NLOL, Snap, Lifeline Rescue, and Friends Of Rescue.

Get your coffee and cuddles on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 816 Wellman Ave. in the 5 Points area.