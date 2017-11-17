Etowah County residents seek truth and answers regarding Roy Moore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. -- The City of Gadsden and Etowah County have been put in the national spotlight since allegations of sexual misconduct came out against former district attorney, Roy Moore. Moore is from the area and the scandal has those who live there searching for answers.

Connie Means has run a hot dog stand in downtown Gadsden for the past 15 years. She says she can't help but notice that this past week has been a little different after the allegations against Moore. "I believe it's opened up a can of worms. It's kind of taken the spotlight," Connie remarked.

Means also knows Moore personally. "I was a runner in the late 70's and Roy actually ran with our group. So maybe I was under a rock, but I never heard anything until all of this came out," Means remembered.

Most people in Etowah County say they don't really know what to believe. Geneva Viars shares the sentiment of many saying they, "so want the truth. The real God's truth... you know what I mean?"

Still, the also take issue with the timing of the allegations. "People that are anti-Christian really feel like he will be a real strong threat if he makes it to the Senate. I really feel like somebody is trying to stop him," Viars says.

When asked what she would do if her own daughter came to her with similar accusations Viars said, "I would ask her to search her soul and, 'Baby if you are telling me the truth, I will believe you and we will do something.'"

Most of the people we spoke with in Etowah County on Friday say they will vote for Roy Moore. They say the state can't afford to lose the open Senate seat to a Democrat.

As questions about what is true and what is not continue to linger, those who live here say they are ready for the holidays and of course, December 12th to see who Alabama will elect to the United States Senate.