Athletics to stay, at least through Spring 2019, at Calhoun Community College

DECATUR, Ala. - There is great news for Calhoun Community College athletes and fans! The college's athletics will continue for at least another year. President James Klauber announced the school's new fundraising plan on Friday morning which means sports will survive for another year -- but hopefully longer.

"The decision was made that we can make it work by providing Calhoun some additional funding in its foundation office to be able to retain someone to go out and raise the funds to keep athletics going privately," Klauber said.

President Klauber said lawmakers in Madison and Limestone Counties are using some of their local grant money to fund a position through the Calhoun Foundation. "That will be dedicated towards raising private funds to keep the athletic programs open," Klauber said.

The college's programs include baseball, softball, and golf. To make all three survive, school administrators said they will depend on many people. "It's going to take a commitment on behalf of our coaches; it's going to take commitment on behalf of our athletes to make that happen," Klauber said, "The communities are going to have to get behind it in order for it to survive."

Back in the summer, Klauber announced the suspension of athletics due to necessary budget cuts. Now, he said the school must make the best use of its resources moving forward. "We might not have a Cadillac program like we've had, we might have a Chevrolet, but we're still going to have a program," Klauber said.

That goes for at least the near future through Spring 2019. President Klauber said all donations will help. The goal is to raise more money than needed in a year so the excess can help with the following season.