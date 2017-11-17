An End in Sight for the South Parkway Construction Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The construction project on South Parkway has been going on for nearly two years. It is now expected to be finished a year ahead of schedule.

Construction crews poured concrete on the southbound bridge deck of the overpass at Logan Drive and Lily Flagg Road, marking phase two of the $53.9 million project.

Construction began in December, 2015. Phase one, the Martin Road Project, was completed in August, nearly four months ahead of schedule. Phase two is the construction of the overpasses.

Seth Burkett, the spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Transportation, said this phase is also ahead of schedule and the project is expected to be completed sometime this summer.

Burkett said the early finish is because they learned from past projects. He said having the overpasses and service roads constructed as separate projects can create delays. "We decided to tie both projects together, which drastically reduced the amount of time going from one phase of the project to the other and has eliminated a lot of the delay that motorists would see," Burkett said.

Contractors have already received $2.5 million in incentives for finishing phase one ahead of schedule and will make another $2.5 million if they complete phase two early as well.

More than 70,000 vehicles travel on the Parkway every day. The construction project will create about twelve miles of continuous expressway, improving traffic flow through the area.