Wreck closes I-565 off-ramp at Wall Triana southbound exit

Madison, Ala – An early morning wreck closes an off-ramp from I-565.

According to Madison Police a driver traveling westbound on Interstate 565 took the Wall Triana southbound exit.

The driver lost control flipping the truck on its side.

The driver was transported to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

The off-ramp was closed for over an hour while crews cleaned up the wreck.