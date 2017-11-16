× Woman charged after “deplorable” conditions found at home

HARTSELLE, Ala. – A woman faces multiple charges after investigators found her family living in deplorable conditions, according to Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin.

The Morgan County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 316 Forrest Chapel Road Thursday in connection to alleged drug activity. Agents arrived on scene and made contact with Tiffany Lynn Beavers, 32, and her two children, 9 & 12 years of age. Agents located Marijuana and Methamphetamine paraphernalia within the residence.

Agents where astonished by the deplorable living conditions within the residence, observing garbage and animal feces strewn throughout the home.

Morgan County DHR was called to the scene. DHR placed the children in care of other family members.

Tiffany Lynn Beavers was arrested and charged with two counts of Torture, willful abuse, etc., of child under 18 years of age by responsible person and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond is set at: $100,300.00.