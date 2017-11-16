Watch: Alabama faith leaders hold press conference for Roy Moore in Birmingham

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Faith2Action hosted a news conference Thursday afternoon for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore in response to recent allegations of sexual misconduct. Moore and his wife Kayla were present at the event and Moore made remarks towards the end.

The conference was held at the Birmingham Marriott. Speakers included Dr. Alan Keyes of Renew America, Rabbi Noson Shmuel Leiter, Pastor David Floyd of Marvin Parkway Baptist Church in Opelika, and Pastor Tom Brown of First Baptist Church in Gallant. Most of those who spoke were from out of state. Many of those who spoke said the allegations against him were false and that “the truth will set him free.”