Warm, dry Friday but some storms possible on Saturday

A weak cool front passed through early Thursday, but it actually warmed up behind it! Why? A sunny day in November will usually be warmer than a cloudy one unless there’s some ‘Arctic’ air in the mix. This certainly isn’t Arctic, but even low to middle 60s feel cool if you’re out in the breeze.

It gets colder tonight: lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Some patchy fog develops overnight, and some patchy frost is also possible in spots where it just stays cold and clear. We’ll warm up to the middle and upper 60s Friday afternoon with a fair sky, but a strong cold front moves in this weekend bringing rain, a few storms, and a sharp temperature plunge. High school football playoffs Friday night look good: a cool breeze, no rain expected, temperatures in the 50s.

Severe storms? The risk of severe storms on Saturday is low; however, the Storm Prediction Center drew out a ‘Marginal Risk’ of severe weather for a few storms with the potential for strong winds:

‘Given the very strong kinematic environment and increasing forcing within the frontal zone, some of this convection could produce a few instances of strong to damaging wind gusts.’

Translation: we’re not expecting a big-time weather threat, but it’s worth keeping an eye on the radar for us on Saturday afternoon and evening especially in Tennessee and northwestern Alabama.

The best chance of rain (and a few storms) Saturday comes in the afternoon and early evening; however, some spotty showers are possible as early as 9-10 AM in Northwest Alabama and as early as noon in the Huntsville area. Any severe storms would likely occur between roughly 3 PM near The Shoals to as late as 7-8 PM in Northeast Alabama.

