UAH uses strong second half to win home opener

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT)- After falling into a first-half hole, the UAH men's basketball team surged back in the second half to beat Trevecca Nazarene 88-70. The Chargers improve to 2-1 on the season with the win in their home opener.

The Chargers took a 41-30 deficit into the locker room at halftime but came back out on fire. They scored 18 of the first 23 points in the second half to regain the lead for good.

Four Chargers recorded double figures on Thursday night. For the third straight game, senior Justin Ward lead the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Malik Cook-Stroupe followed up with 18 points. Kip Owens and freshman Seth Swalve also added 11 points a piece.

Up next, UAH travels to Indiana to face Oakland City. Tip off is set for 3 o'clock.