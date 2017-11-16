× U.S. Attorney in Alabama “incensed” by claims that he’s pursuing defamation cases against Roy Moore accusers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – U.S. Attorney Jay Town announced via news release that his office is not investigating or prosecuting anyone for making claims of sexual misconduct against U.S. Senate Candidate Roy Moore. He called the claims “absurd.”

The news release follows reporting by the Washington Post detailing how U.S. Attorney Jay Town’s name was falsely invoked in a text message to a man who’d spoken up about the allegations against Moore. The text told Gadsden resident Blake Usry that, U.S. Attorney Jay Town “has verified defamation cases” against Usry and others who were quoted in news articles, the Post reported.

The release from the US Attorney’s Office says that any assertion that the office has “verified defamation cases” or “confirmed any type of federal investigation against Alabama citizens accusing a candidate for U.S. Senate of certain behaviors” is untrue.

Town says in the release, “These assertions are patently absurd. My office has not received, nor would we have the legal basis to pursue, any such defamation cases.”

A source familiar with the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Town was incensed to learn that his office was being used as a means to threaten or intimidate people from coming forward.